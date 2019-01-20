Vestas bags EPC contract for 101MW wind farm in Gujarat

Wind industry news : Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has won an engineering, procurement, and construction ( EPC) contract from Trinethra Wind & Hydro Power to set up a 101MW wind farm in Gujarat, India.

Under the EPC contract, Vestas will be responsible for the delivery, installation, and commissioning of 46 of its V120-2.2 MW turbines for the new wind farm to be located in Rajkot. The Danish wind turbine manufacturer will also handle the civil and electrical works of the Indian wind farm.

The 101MW wind farm will be phase one of a 350MW wind project.

Vestas expects to begin the turbine delivery in the first quarter of this year while commissioning of the wind farm is slated to be wrapped up by the second quarter.

After completion of the wind farm in Gujarat, Vestas will begin executing a 15-year full scope Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement and also deploy its Vestas Online Business SCADA solution.

Clive Turton – President of Vestas Asia Pacific said: “We are very excited to start the year with an EPC order in India; this showcases the confidence and trust that our customers have in our capabilities across the full range of projects.

“We will be working closely with our partners to help India meet its renewable energy needs while enhancing the Indian wind energy sector by providing long-term job opportunities as well as low-cost energy to the local community.”

The power produced by the Trinethra Wind & Hydro Power wind farm will be sold to commercial and industrial consumers under third-party power purchase agreements.

Trinethra Wind & Hydro Power is a subsidiary of Continuum Wind Energy.

Arvind Bansal – CEO of Continuum Wind Energy said: “Continuum has enjoyed its relationship with Vestas and looks forward to deploying their latest offering of V120-2.2 MW turbines in India for the first phase of 101MW of the 350 MW project.

“Vestas’ offering will help us provide high quality and reliable service to our prestigious commercial and industrial customers in Gujarat. We are encouraged by the increasing interest of commercial and industrial customers in purchasing renewable energy.”

For more wind industry news and updates on Vestas, keep following Business-News-Today.com.

Related

Related posts