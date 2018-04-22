Valvoline opens Valvoline service center in Greeneville, Tennessee

Auto industry news : Valvoline, has purchased a quick lube center in Greeneville, Tennessee, which is now serving as the company-owned Valvoline Instant Oil Change service center.

The branded lubricants and automotive services provider says that appointments are not needed for the new Valvoline service center in Greeneville, located at 816 West Church Street.

Commenting on the new Valvoline service center in Greeneville, Valvoline stated: “A core element of Valvoline’s strategy is to accelerate the growth of its industry-leading quick-lube model, which is all about delivering a quick, easy and trusted experience for every customer, every day.”

The company said that the Valvoline Instant Oil Change service centers allow customers to remain inside their cars and watch the facilities’ certified technicians carry out their service.

Apart from completing full-service oil changes in nearly 15 minutes, a Valvoline Instant Oil Change service center provides a broad range of preventive maintenance services such as transmission, radiator and air-conditioning services; replacement of safety parts like wiper blades and light bulbs and also tire rotation.

Valvoline says that a majority of the Valvoline service centers also provide fuel system and battery services and service almost all vehicle makes and models, which includes luxury, diesel, and hybrid vehicles.