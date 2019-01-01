US smoothie stores chain Planet Smoothie launches three new smoothies

US smoothie stores chain Planet Smoothie has launched three new Blasted with Benefits smoothies to mark the start of the New Year in the form of Fat Burner Fit smoothie, Immune Defense and Power Protein.

Each of the new smoothies comprises a Blast supplement to help consumers reach their goals this New Year, claims Planet Smoothie, which is owned by Kahala Brands.

The Fat Burner Fit smoothie is a blend of cocoa, almond milk, bananas, frozen yogurt, nonfat milk with cayenne and a Fat Burner Blast, which is known to enhance metabolism.

The Immune Defense smoothie, which has been launched just in time for cold and flu season, is blended with ingredients that have essential vitamins and an added Immunity Blast. This new smoothie, which is made with orange juice, pineapple, strawberries and an Immunity Blast, is claimed to help defend the consumer against pesky germs.

The third in the Blasted with Benefits smoothies is the Power Protein smoothie, which as the name suggests, is packed with proteins. The Power Protein smoothie is blended with blueberries, bananas, peanut butter, frozen yogurt, nonfat milk, and a Whey Protein Blast. It contains 26g of total protein in a 22oz. size.

The three new Blasted with Benefits smoothies from Planet Smoothie will be available until 28 April, 2019.

Commenting on the launch of the new Blasted with Benefits smoothies, Nicole Butcher – director of marketing at Kahala Brands, said: “Planet Smoothie is your one stop shop this New Year to enjoy some delicious smoothies that also have some serious benefits.

“Whether your goal is to bulk up, slim down, or fight off a winter cold, Planet Smoothie has the smoothie for you!”

Apart from the three promotional Blast supplements, the US smoothie stores chain also offers three more Blast supplements that can be added to any smoothie on the menu to improve one’s smoothie creation.

