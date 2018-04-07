Unilever’s mayonnaise brand launches Hellmann’s REAL Ketchup in US

Food product launch : Unilever’s US mayonnaise brand Hellmann’s has rolled out its first ketchup product – Hellmann’s REAL Ketchup to retailers across the country.

Hellmann’s says that its new ketchup product is made with six ingredients that include tomato puree, honey, spices, white wine vinegar, onion powder, and salt.

Honey has been used in the place of high fructose corn syrup to sweeten the Hellmann’s REAL Ketchup, said Unilever.

Hellmann’s REAL Ketchup is claimed to be a rich and flavorful ketchup, that does not have any artificial ingredients or preservatives being made up of only non-GMO procured ingredients.

Unilever says that Hellmann’s REAL Ketchup can be found in the condiment aisle of retailers across the US and it comes in 14 oz., 20 oz. and 32 oz. sized bottles.

Commenting on the launch of Hellmann’s REAL Ketchup, Russel Lilly – Marketing Director of Hellmann’s, said: “Over time, food has continued to evolve and it’s time for ketchup to evolve too.

“We saw this as an opportunity to elevate an American staple by stripping it down to only the most essential ingredients. We’re giving people a choice when it comes to feeding themselves and their families with a brand they know and trust.”

