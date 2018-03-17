Thermo Fisher Scientific acquires rapid DNA technology provider IntegenX

Thermo Fisher Scientific, a Massachusetts-based biotech product development company has acquired California-based IntegenX, which offers a rapid DNA technology for human identification for forensic and law enforcement agencies.

Financial terms of Thermo Fisher acquisition of IntegenX have not been disclosed by the parties.

According to Thermo Fisher, IntegenX products will boost its existing HID portfolio to a great extent. The products will also complement its human identification chemistries along with its qPCR and capillary electrophoresis systems, said Thermo Fisher.

IntegenX’s portfolio includes the RapidHIT platforms, software analysis tools and associated consumables that are very compatible with the short tandem repeat (STR) chemistries of Thermo Fisher, which are used for human identification.

Robert Schueren – president and CEO of IntegenX, commenting on Thermo Fisher acquisition of IntegenX, said: “As the leader in rapid DNA technology, we are thrilled to become part of the company that pioneered the development of the human identification market.

“Combining our market leading technologies with Thermo Fisher’s scale and depth of capabilities will benefit both our customers and our employees.”

Currently, IntegenX is helping prosecutors and law enforcement agencies across 17 countries where its rapid DNA technology is deployed in government laboratories to produce forensic DNA profiles from samples in one and a half hour, in comparison to the standard processing time of 21 days.

Commenting on Thermo Fisher acquisition of IntegenX, Rosy Lee – vice president of human identification, Thermo Fisher Scientific, said: “The development of rapid DNA technology provides law enforcement with the ability to generate results while a suspect is still in custody. Such a dramatic reduction in time from sample to result has led to an increased demand from law enforcement agencies, and aligns with our strategy to expand our leadership position in the human identification market.”