Texas de Brazil opens new churrascaria restaurant in Richmond Heights, MO

Restaurant industry news : Churrascaria restaurant chain Texas de Brazil Churrascaria has opened its first restaurant in Missouri, bringing its churrasco and rodizio-type dining at the Saint Louis Galleria shopping mall in Richmond Heights.

With the new churrascaria restaurant in Richmond Heights, Texas de Brazil has taken its count to 57 across 20 US states and seven countries.

Commenting on the new Brazilian-American steakhouse restaurant in Richmond Heights, Salim Asrawi – Chief Operating Officer of Texas de Brazil, said: “We’re very happy to welcome guests to our new location in the bustling Saint Louis Galleria and the community of Richmond Heights.

“We look forward to treating visitors and locals alike to the authentic Brazilian churrasco and genuine service we are dedicated to providing every day.”

The new 6,500 square-foot Texas de Brazil churrascaria restaurant in Richmond Heights can host more than 200 guests. The steakhouse restaurant houses an expansive salad space, an open grill kitchen, wine cellar, a feature table, a lounge, and a private dining room which can accommodate up to 35 guests.

The dinner cost for adults at the new churrascaria restaurant in Richmond Heights is $42.99 and for Salad area is $24.99. For children, aged 6-12 years, there will be a 50% discount, for children, aged 3-5 years, the cost is $5 and for children under two years of age, there are no charges.

The prices will not cover alcohol, beverages, featured items, desserts, or applicable taxes, stated Texas de Brazil.

The new churrascaria restaurant in Richmond Heights also has open seven days a week with Happy Hour from 4:30-6:00 PM Monday to Friday.