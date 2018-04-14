Tata Projects wins $160m contract for Mumbai metro line 4 project

Construction industry news : Tata Projects joint venture with China Harbour Engineering Company – TPL-CHEC has bagged a construction contract, worth INR1048 crore ($160 million) related to the Mumbai metro line 4 project.

As per the Letter of Award received by Tata Projects, the contract is for constructing two key metro packages of the Mumbai Metro Elevated Line 4, which lie on the metro rail line stretching between Wadala and Kasaradavali.

Under the terms of the contract, TPL-CHEC is responsible for designing and constructing 14 elevated stations with a viaduct of 12.5kms. This project is expected to boost metro train connectivity between Mumbai and Thane.

Tata Projects says that the project is challenging as it would demand construction in vastly congested areas along with handling of logistics for both transportation and installation of heavy girders.

The Indian infrastructure company had in the past carried out a similar task in New Delhi with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and believes it can bring forth the necessary engineering techniques for the Mumbai metro line 4 project.

Commenting on the Mumbai metro line 4 contract, Vivek Singhal – COO of Tata Projects Urban Infrastructure, said: “The company has been awarded two important Mumbai Metro packages. We are happy to contribute to Mumbai’s transformation by building both underground and overground stretches of Mumbai Metro.”

Tata Projects says that the Mumbai metro line 4 contract consolidates its metro portfolio in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region along with the underground metro works it is carrying out in South Mumbai. The Indian infrastructure company is currently handling construction of six metro packages across India.

Construction on the Mumbai metro line 4 project is slated to be completed by 2022. According to the latest construction industry news, Mumbai metro line 4 project cost is estimated to be INR14,549 crore ($2.23 billion).