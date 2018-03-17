SharkNinja to launch cordless vacuum cleaner and steam mop product in China

SharkNinja, a US vacuum cleaner manufacturer is set to foray into China from next onwards with the launch of its floor cleaning products – the Shark IONFlex 2X DuoClean Cordless Ultra-Light Vacuum, a cordless vacuum cleaner and Shark Genius Steam Pocket Mop, a steam mop product in partnership with JoYoung.

Shark IONFlex 2X DuoClean Cordless Ultra-Light Vacuum

According to SharkNinja, the Shark IONFlex 2X DuoClean Cordless Ultra-Light Vacuum is based on the US vacuum cleaner manufacturer’s technology which enables two different brushrolls to work in tandem for triple particle cleaning on hard floors and carpets.

While one of the brushrolls of the cordless vacuum cleaner is a deep-cleaning bristle brush, the other is a soft brushroll which can directly engage the floor and suck in large, tiny and particles that are stuck on it.

SharkNinja says that the Shark IONFlex 2X DuoClean Cordless Ultra-Light Vacuum has the capability to stand on its own, can be stored conveniently by the customer. The cordless vacuum cleaner comes with two batteries that can be removed and charged anywhere.

Further, the Shark IONFlex 2X DuoClean Cordless Ultra-Light Vacuum features the MultiFlex option bends to help the user to clean difficult to reach areas, like under the furniture.

Genius Steam Pocket Mop

SharkNinja’s other floor cleaning product – the Genius Steam Pocket Mop features a two-sided mop head along with certain smart innovations. The steam mop product has the ability to pick up tough grime and can lift, pull and trap dirt.

Unlike a standard mop and bucket which needs to push around water, the Shark Genius steam mop product delivers a quick dry.

Commenting on the new cordless vacuum cleaner and steam mop product for China, Mark Rosenzweig – CEO of SharkNinja, said: “Suction alone is not enough to get great cleaning. You also need to engage with the different floor surfaces in your home, in the right way. For carpets, you need bristles to agitate the carpet fibers.

“For hard floors, you need direct engagement for fine, stuck-on dust. Customers no longer need to adjust their lives to a vacuum; Shark vacuums are built for the individual lifestyles of our customers.”