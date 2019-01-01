Seraphim to supply smart modules for Kanowna Solar Power Plant in Australia

Solar industry news : Jiangsu Seraphim Solar System, a Chinese solar module manufacturer, has bagged an order to supply smart modules to a 9MW solar power plant in Australia, which is being developed by Kanowna Solar.

The solar power plant will be built 95 km west of Moree in New South Wales. Seraphim will be supplying 27,500 units of its 325W Seraphim MX Modules with integrated cell string-level Maxim Optimizers.

Construction on the new solar power plant in New South Wales will begin in early 2019.

Dr. Emma Mailler – General Manager of Kanowna Solar said: “We are very pleased to be working with Seraphim on this ground-breaking project. Our engineering team spent several months carefully studying the benefits of these optimizers. The Maxim optimizer used by Seraphim is ideal for utility-scale solar due to its extremely cost-effective design coupled with intra-module sub-string level optimization.”

Seraphim claims that its smart modules can enable up to 1.5 times more modules per string, which will result in considerable reduction in costs, thus making it more appropriate for large power plants and commercial projects.

When compared with regular solar modules, the smart modules can minimize direct current (DC) system mismatch losses and long-term degradation rates to increase production output by up to 5%.

Polaris Li – President of Seraphim said: “We are delighted to cooperate with Kanowna on this unprecedented smart solar project. It’s a milestone of huge importance to both companies, and also for the entire Australian solar market.”

