Sanofi announces $396m vaccine manufacturing facility in Toronto

French pharma company Sanofi has announced a new vaccine manufacturing facility in Toronto to be built with an investment of CAD500 million ($396.3 million) at the Canadian headquarters of its vaccine business unit Sanofi Pasteur.

Sanofi says that the investment in the new vaccine manufacturing plant in Toronto will strengthen its operations in Canada and also its commitment to advance public health across the globe.

Commenting on the new Sanofi vaccine manufacturing facility in Toronto, David Loew -Executive Vice President and Head of Sanofi Pasteur, said: “Canada has a strong legacy in the research and development of vaccines. With this investment, Sanofi is renewing our longstanding commitment to making Canada central in our effort to protect and improve human health across the globe.

“Vaccines save three million lives every year and this new facility will take us one step closer to a world where no one suffers or dies from a vaccine-preventable disease.”

Sanofi Vaccine Manufacturing Facility in Toronto

The new Sanofi vaccine manufacturing plant in Toronto is expected to enable Sanofi Pasteur to cope up with the increasing requirement of five-component acellular pertussis (5-acP) antigen.

After its completion in 2021, the new Sanofi vaccine manufacturing facility in Toronto will also get the capability for the production of the antigens used in diphtheria and tetanus vaccines, said the French pharma company.

Philippe Luscan – Executive Vice President of Sanofi Global Industrial Affairs, commenting on the new Sanofi vaccine manufacturing plant in Toronto, said: “This project is one of the most important investments for the Sanofi global industrial network. It demonstrates our continued commitment to manufacturing excellence and to better serving our vaccines portfolio to people all over the world.”