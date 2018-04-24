Renaissance Centro announces Monarch luxury condominium in Tysons, Virginia

Renaissance Centro, a US real estate company has announced a new 20-story luxury condominium building named Monarch in Tysons, Virginia.

The new luxury condominium building will be steps away from The Galleria at Tysons II, the Metro Silver Line and The Ritz Carlton Hotel, and will be located at 7919 Westpark Dr.

Renaissance Centro says that the Monarch luxury condominium building will have one-, two- and three-bedroom residences along with penthouses with up to three bedrooms and a den in luxurious setting.

It will feature a lobby and clubroom along with outdoor kitchen, landscaped garden terrace with pool, fireplace and dining spaces.

Other amenities at the Monarch luxury condominium building are going to be a round-the-clock concierge service, The Crown, a private dining room on the 20th floor and a state-of-the-art fitness center having a yoga room.

There will be four to six residences per floor in the Monarch luxury condominium, with direct-entry elevators and also expansive balconies.

Albert H. “Sonny” Small, Jr. – President of Renaissance Centro, commenting on the Monarch luxury condominium in Tysons, said: “We’re thrilled to bring Monarch to market. These exquisite condominium residences will provide an unparalleled opportunity for people to live in the new Tysons while enjoying a superior level of service and amenities more accustomed to a boutique hotel.”

Renaissance Centro believes that the Monarch luxury condominium will become the latest landmark to the Tysons skyline thanks to the leading designers and architects it has selected for the luxury condominium project.

Renaissance Centro has appointed Mayhood for sales and is expected to open the Monarch Sales Gallery late summer.