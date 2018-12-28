Purple Carrot launches new plant-based breakfast and lunch meal kits

US meal kit company Purple Carrot has launched a new line of plant-based breakfast and lunch meal kits, called Extras, with a 5-minute preparation, that are aimed at increasing the plants intake for its subscribers.

The breakfast products launched by Purple Carrot are Overnight Mango Chia Parfait with Cacao Nibs, Seeded Avocado Toast with Radishes & Cucumber, and Green Goddess Smoothie.

In the lunch category, the US meal kit company has launched Thai Vegetable Peanut Noodles with Baked Tofu & Cucumber, Black Bean Burrito with Avocado & Spicy Mayo, and Chickpea Mezze Bowl with Avocado & Tart Cherries.

Purple Carrot claimed that Extras, which are made up of delicious, simple, and healthy ingredients, are designed to ‘prep and go’. Further, the newly launched meals offer the right nutrients to energize subscribers throughout their day as per the US meal kit company.

Purple Carrot said that its subscribers now have the option to pick two breakfast and/or two lunch options along with their weekly dinner delivery. Breakfast options come with four servings each at a total of $24 while lunch options contain a couple of servings with a total price of $24.

Andy Levitt – Founder and CEO of Purple Carrot said: “Our company’s mission is to help people eat more plants, and with the introduction of Extras, we’re expanding our plant-based offerings.

“We’ve heard from our consumers that they are hungry to include more plant-based foods into their daily diets, and we are proud to introduce an ongoing series of flavorful, innovative and healthy meals for breakfast and lunch that is going to transform how easy it is for people to do just that, whether they’re at home, at work or on the go.”

In May 2018, Purple Carrot secured a $4 million investment from Purple Carrot, an international producer, marketer and distributor of fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

Launched in October 2014 by Andy Levitt, Purple Carrot offers fresh, pre-portioned ingredients across the US with step-by-step guidance for people to cook plant-based meals at home.

