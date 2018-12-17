PPG to acquire coatings manufacturer Whitford

PPG acquisition of Whitford : PPG has agreed to acquire Whitford Worldwide, a manufacturer of low-friction and nonstick coatings for industrial applications and consumer products, for an undisclosed price.

Subject to customary closing conditions, PPG acquisition of Whitford is anticipated to be wrapped up in Q1 2019.

Commenting on PPG acquisition of Whitford, Michael McGarry – PPG chairman and CEO, said: “The acquisition of Whitford will allow PPG to further drive value for its customers and shareholders by enhancing our range of product offerings, research and development capabilities, and global market reach in the growing industrial coatings sector.”

Founded in 1969, Whitford is a privately held company with headquarters in Elverson, Pennsylvania. The company manufactures low-friction, wear-resistant coatings for industrial applications in automotive, energy, aerospace, and construction products.

Whitford also manufactures nonstick coatings for cookware, bakeware and small electric appliances like toaster ovens, griddles, irons and fry pans.

The company has more than 700 employees and operates 10 manufacturing facilities in the US, Canada, UK, Italy, Brazil, China, Singapore and India.

Dave Willis – founder and Chairman of the Board of Whitford, commenting on PPG acquisition of Whitford, said: “Joining PPG is a giant step forward for Whitford.

“In one fell swoop, we will have access to new technologies, diverse R&D facilities, strong financial support and global coverage in areas where we have wanted to expand, but did not yet have sufficient resources. This is very good news for our customers and our employees.”

PPG manufactures paints, coatings and materials for the construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets.

Related

Related posts