PharmaCielo to acquire telemed services company Ubiquo Telemedicina

Canadian medical cannabis provider PharmaCielo has agreed to acquire Ubiquo Telemedicina, a Colombian telemed services company for about CAD1.5 million ($1.17 million) in a cash-cum-stock deal.

PharmaCielo said that the acquisition will expand access to medicinal cannabis expertise in the medical community in Colombia.

Commenting on PharmaCielo acquisition of Ubiquo Telemedicina, Anthony Wile – CEO of PharmaCielo, said: “Ubiquo Telemedicina provides a unique opportunity for PharmaCielo to continue our leadership in the Colombian marketplace, and to support the expansion of medical cannabis expertise throughout the country.

“With over 400 medical practitioners currently engaging this interactive platform in support of a wide range of specialties, including areas of critical care, the facilitation of knowledge from within the medical community about cannabis formulations and medically appropriate treatment options is unparalleled.”

PharmaCielo said that Ubiquo Telemedicina will impart knowledge about the potential uses, benefits and risks of medical cannabis in medical practitioners associated with the telemed services provider’s platform. This, it said will help the medical practitioners take educated and informed decisions relating to products and monitoring, apart from the existing variety of consultative supports they offer through the Ubiquo Telemedicina platform.

PharmaCielo and Ubiquo Telemedicina will be working together to address the needs of current medical practitioners in the latter’s platform and also to chalk out strategies for expansion throughout Colombia.

PharmaCielo acquisition of Ubiquo Telemedicina, which is subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions, is expected to be wrapped up within 60 days.