Nordex to supply turbines for 300MW Mulanur wind farm in Tamil Nadu

Wind industry news : German wind turbine manufacturer Nordex has bagged a contract from Sprng Energy to supply turbines for the 300MW Mulanur wind farm to be built in Southern India.

The Mulanur wind farm to be located near the city of Coimbatore is scheduled to break ground in May 2019 and is expected to be ready in early 2020.

Sprng Energy is the Indian renewable energy subsidiary of private equity fund manager Actis. As per the turnkey contract given by it, Nordex will supply, install and commission 100 of its AW 140/300 turbines of 3MW installed capacity. Each of the wind turbines of the Mulanur wind farm will have rotor diameter of 140 meters and hub height of 120 meters.

The turbines and rotor blades will be built in the local factories of Nordex near Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The 120-meter concrete towers will also to be locally manufactured, in the Nordex factory located near the Mulanur wind farm.

Patxi Landa – Chief Sales Officer of the Nordex Group said: “Local production creates jobs and reduces investment costs.”

Gaurav Sood – CEO of Sprng Energy said: “We are excited to partner with Nordex Group and set-up the state of the art 3MW WTG which will be the largest turbine in India having the biggest rotor of 140m, for our project.”

