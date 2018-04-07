New Amazon fulfillment center in Las Vegas to provide 1,000+ jobs

Retail industry news : A new Amazon fulfillment center in Las Vegas to be constructed shortly in the north part of the resort city will bring more than a thousand full-time jobs in the region.

To be developed by VanTrust Real Estate, the new 800,000 square-foot Amazon fulfillment center in Las Vegas will become the fourth such facility for the ecommerce retailer in the US state of Nevada after three other locations in North Las Vegas and Reno.

Currently, Amazon has a workforce of over 3,000 people at the three existing Amazon fulfillment centers in Nevada.

Commenting on the new Amazon fulfillment center in Las Vegas, Sanjay Shah -Amazon’s Vice President of North America Customer Fulfillment, said: “We’re excited to open a new, state-of-the-art fulfillment center in North Las Vegas and to continue innovating in a state committed to providing great opportunities for jobs and customer experience.

“Nevada has a talented workforce, and we are very excited to grow employment beyond the more than 3,000 associates already serving customers in the state.”

Employees at the new Amazon fulfillment center in Las Vegas will be given the tasks of picking, packing and shipping small items to customers that include household items, books and toys.

Amazon says that its fill-time employees at its new fulfillment center in Las Vegas will get competitive hourly wages alongside comprehensive benefits package that comprises health insurance, disability insurance, 401(k) and company stock awards right from the day they join.

Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval, commenting on the new Amazon fulfillment center in Las Vegas, said: “This is good news for our state and for North Las Vegas. With the creation of a new 800,000 square-foot fulfillment center, Amazon will help create an additional 1,000 jobs in Nevada. Amazon has been a partner with Nevada in helping to grow our economy, and I am pleased that they will continue to be a partner with us into the future.”