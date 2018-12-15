Neustar acquisition of TRUSTID : Neustar, a real-time information and analytics provider, has agreed to acquire Oregon-based authentication and fraud solution provider TRUSTID for an undisclosed price.

Established in 2007, TRUSTID helps financial institutions and other enterprises with services like authentication of callers, prevention of fraud, protection of account access and compliance with regulations.

Neustar acquisition of TRUSTID is expected to enhance the former’s risk portfolio with an additional inbound call engagement solutions to its outbound call engagement products and solutions.

Commenting on Neustar acquisition of TRUSTID, Robert McKay – Neustar VP and GM, Risk Solutions, said: “Bringing TRUSTID’s capabilities together with Neustar instantly addresses the most pressing challenges facing contact center executives today – maintaining customer trust, delivering a personalized customer experience, reducing operating costs, and minimizing risk,

“Our combined authentication capabilities will enable enterprises to know who is on the other end of the phone, quickly and accurately. We are delighted to welcome TRUSTID to the Neustar team and look forward to a seamless transition and a smooth customer experience.”

The software-as-a-service products and services offered by TRUSTID help call centers to authenticate callers automatically before their calls are answered, are complementary to its Risk Solutions, said Neustar.

The company’s Risk Solutions are designed to prevent fraud in outbound communications and block inbound call manipulation.

Through its Operational Intelligence solutions, Neustar claims to elevate the effectiveness of inbound and outbound customer support operations with continuously updated and improved CRM records, advanced outbound dialing strategies to go along with the ability to identify inbound customers.

Patrick Cox – TRUSTID CEO, commenting on Neustar acquisition of TRUSTID, said: “Neustar’s powerful identity data joined with TRUSTID’s market-leading authentication system will drive further efficiency within call centers by increasing the precision for risk stratification of non-authenticated inbound calls.

“Our combined solutions will improve the customer experience, increase authentication rates, and remove additional friction through improved caller matching to existing CRM records using Neustar’s AccountLink.”

Neustar acquisition of TRUSTID is anticipated to be wrapped up early 2019.

