Nestle launches Nestle Crunch Dark and Buncha Crunch Dark in US

Confectionery industry news : Nestle has launched two new permanent additions to its Nestle Crunch range in the form of Nestle Crunch Dark and Buncha Crunch Dark in the US.

Nestle Crunch Dark

Nestle Crunch Dark is a 100% real dark chocolate, which is available in a single bar package, weighing 1.5 oz and prized at $1.09. The all new Nestle Crunch Dark is a combination of crisped rice with rich dark chocolate, said Nestle.

Nestle Buncha Crunch Dark

Nestle Buncha Crunch Dark, on the other hand, is packed with bite-sized bursts of crunch and can be bought in a resealable stand-up bag at a cost of $3.79/8 oz and also in the form of a snackable concession box at a cost of $1.06/3.2 oz.

Nestle says that the two new products Nestle Crunch Dark and Nestle Buncha Crunch Dark are available at retailers across the US and they contain no artificial colors or flavors.

Commenting on the launch of Nestle Crunch Dark and Nestle Buncha Crunch Dark, Kira Gaines – Nestle Crunch brand Marketing Associate, said: “With dark chocolate seeing a 10% three-year compound annual growth rate from 2013 to 20151, we know that consumers want to see more options when choosing their favorite candy.

“We developed NESTLÉ CRUNCH Dark and BUNCHA CRUNCH Dark to fill that need and have seen outstanding reaction from fans and digital influencers who have been some of the first to try it.”

Nestle Crunch is partnering with Candytopia to help launch the Nestle Crunch Dark and Nestle Buncha Crunch Dark by providing samples of these dark chocolate products at Santa Monica Place during the pop-up candy utopia’s limited run from 27 April to 4 July, 2018.

John Goodman – Business Partner at Candytopia, commenting on Nestle Crunch Dark and Nestle Buncha Crunch Dark, said: “Bringing NESTLÉ CRUNCH Dark to Candytopia is a great way to bring a full sensory experience to our guests.

“Not only will they be seeing their favorite candies presented in ways they’ve never imagined but they’ll get the chance to taste a remix of one of the most classic bars out there, NESTLÉ CRUNCH.”

