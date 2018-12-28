Nature’s Bounty launches new 30g ready-to-drink Pure Protein shakes

The Nature’s Bounty has rolled out new ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes in the US in the form of Pure Protein 30g Shakes, which come in two flavors – Rich Chocolate and Vanilla Milkshake flavors.

Pure Protein 30g Shakes will be joining the range of protein bars produced under the Pure Protein brand.

The newly launched protein shake flavors have 30g of protein, less than a gram of sugar, 4g of fiber and 24 vitamins and minerals while providing 140 calories per serving.

Pure Protein claims that with just 1g of sugar its 30g protein shakes are packed with more protein, flavor, fiber, vitamins and minerals in comparison to the original formula.

The new protein shakes, which are available throughout the US, are a convenient option for the fitness pro people to refuel after a strenuous workout.

The Pure Protein shakes can now be purchased from Walmart, Amazon, Wegmans, Wakefern, Rite Aid and Meijer across the country.

Don Kerrigan – President of The Nature’s Bounty said: “The need for convenient, ready to drink options is driving growth in the protein category by a staggering 38%1.

“We’re excited to answer consumer demand with the introduction of Pure Protein 30g Shakes, giving people the convenience they’re looking for in a high-protein RTD that not only tastes fantastic, but has low sugar and a great blend of fiber, vitamins, and minerals.”

