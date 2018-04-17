M&S job losses – 450 jobs to go in Hardwick distribution center closure

M&S job losses : British retailer Marks & Spencer (M&S) will shutter its Hardwick distribution center in Hertfordshire, England, a move that will affect 450 jobs.

M&S will cease operations at the distribution center in Hertfordshire in September as part of a five-year transformation program to make itself a faster, more commercial retailer. The changes implemented under the program will see the British retailer create a single-tier clothing and home logistics network.

M&S Job Losses

The 450 personnel to be part of the latest M&S job losses who will be impacted by the closure of the M&S distribution center in Hertfordshire are contractors who provide clothing and home products to the British retailer’s stores across North West England and Scotland. Ongoing work at this distribution center will be moved to other locations across the retailer’s network.

Currently, the M&S distribution center in Hertfordshire is operated by XPO Logistics, a third-party logistics provider while DHL is providing it transport operations. XPO and DHL have entered into consultation with the impacted employees at the M&S distribution center in Hertfordshire.

Commenting on the latest M&S job losses, Gordon Mowat – Director of Clothing of M&S Home Supply Chain & Logistics, said: “Closing Hardwick will help to remove some complexity from our network and speed up our supply chain. However, it was not a decision we took lightly and it is not in any way a reflection on the hard work and dedication provided by the teams on site.

“We will do all we can to support our partners through the consultation process.”

In another development, DHL has been selected as the operator for the new M&S South East distribution center, which is set to open in 2019 in Welham Green. This new M&S distribution center will hire about 500 people to work at the location.

Gordon Mowat, commenting on the new M&S South East distribution center in Welham Green, said: “On our new site at Welham Green, DHL is the right partner for us. They delivered the best response to the tender, they have a strong track record at other M&S sites and are best placed in terms of costs and speed of operation to help us realise the benefits of our new DC.”

