McCall Farms recalls Happy Harvest Spinach over mislabeling concerns

Food recall news : McCall Farms, a South Carolina based canned vegetable producer has recalled some cases of Happy Harvest Spinach, its canned spinach product over mislabeling concerns across several US states.

McCall Farms said that it has recalled limited amount of cases of the canned spinach product in 13.5 oz cans over the potential presence of peanuts, which may lead to an allergic reaction in consumers having peanut allergy.

The recall of Happy Harvest Spinach is pertained only with Aldi supermarket chain, which is the only retailer having the product. McCall Farms said that the affected canned spinach product has been removed from the Aldi stores across the states of Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

McCall Farms’ Happy Harvest Spinach was also available to be bought by Aldi customers across Atlanta and Chicago areas through grocery delivery service Instacart.

The canned vegetable producer said that no illness has been reported till date upon consumption of Happy Harvest Spinach and that no other Aldi or McCall Farms products are connected with the recall.

McCall Farms, commenting on Happy Harvest Spinach recall from Aldi stores, said: “McCall Farms takes the safety and integrity of all its products very seriously. If consumers have product affected by this voluntary recall, they should discard it immediately or return it to the local ALDI store for a full refund.”