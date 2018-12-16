Mars Wrigley Confectionery launches Twix Triple Chocolate Cookie Bars

Mars Wrigley Confectionery has launched a newest addition to TWIX in the form of TWIX Triple Chocolate Cookie Bars, which are claimed to have three times the chocolate taste as the name suggests.

TWIX Triple Chocolate Cookie Bars is a one-of-a-kind cookie treat made from chocolate cookie bars, chocolate caramel, and cloaked in milk chocolate, offering triple flavor to TWIX fans, said Mars Wrigley Confectionery.

Available across grocery stores in the US, TWIX Triple Chocolate is sold in single packs of 1.41oz or a share size of 2.82oz.

Michelle Deignan – TWIX Brand Director said: “Our consumers are seeking chocolate treats that play on texture and crunch.

“This new flavor takes the classic TWIX Cookie Bar our fans know and love and combines it with three-times the chocolate to create a new favorite for all chocolate lovers.”

