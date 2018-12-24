Lamb Weston acquisition of Marvel Packers : US food processing company Lamb Weston has acquired Australian frozen potato processor Marvel Packers for an undisclosed price.

Marvel Packers, which is a family-owned potato processing business, manufactures frozen french fries and potato products. The Australian frozen potato processor operates frozen potato processing and storage facilities located in Hallam in Victoria.

Through the acquisition of Marvel Packers, Lamb Weston will be adding nearly 50 million pounds of production capacity to its current global manufacturing network.

Following the addition of the Hallam facility, Lamb Weston will own and operate 16 processing facilities across the world to go along with nine other facilities in conjunction with its joint venture partners.

Commenting on Lamb Weston acquisition of Marvel Packers, Tom Werner – President and CEO of Lamb Weston, said: “Our purchase of Marvel is part of our strategy to strengthen our global capabilities and continue to drive growth both organically and through acquisitions.

“Marvel not only provides us with an opportunity to increase our position in Australia’s 1.1 billion pound market with in-country production, it also creates new avenues to serve our customers.”

About a year ago, Lamb Weston announced an investment of $250 million to expand its operations of its potato processing plant located in Hermiston, Oregon, in a move to grow its french fry processing capacity in North America. The Lamb Weston french fry processing plant in Hermiston is scheduled to be ready during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

