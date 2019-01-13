Kellogg’s launches new Honey Nut Frosted Flakes Cereal

Cereal giant Kellogg Company (Kellogg’s) has launched Kellogg’s Honey Nut Frosted Flakes cereal at all major retailers and grocery stores across the US.

The cereal has been launched in two sizes 13.7oz and 24.5oz with a suggested retail price of $3.99 and $5.49, respectively.

Kellogg’s said that honey nut being one of the most favorite flavors for both adults and kids, it created a new cereal by experimenting with more than 50 flavor combinations, to come up with a crunchy cereal product.

Brant Wheaton – Senior Brand Manager for Frosted Flakes at Kellogg’s said: “Honey Nut Frosted Flakes was a tough nut to crack. We knew our fans would be excited for this flavor and we’re too.

“It was such a fun challenge to combine the two well-known flavors of honey-nut and Frosted Flakes to make something completely unique and quite frankly, g-r-reat.”

Kellogg’s further said that the new cereal Honey Nut Frosted Flakes flavor is a perfect combination of the familiar toasted corn flakes with a blend of real honey, nutty flavor and brown butter notes with a long-ending crunchy taste.

Honey Nut Frosted Flakes is the latest addition to Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes line-up which includes Original, Cinnamon Frosted Flakes, Chocolate Frosted Flakes and Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes with Marshmallows.

