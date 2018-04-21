INOX Leisure to open five new IMAX theatres in India

Indian multiplex chain INOX Leisure has signed an agreement with IMAX to open five new IMAX theatres in India to come up in Delhi, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Gurugram in new complexes.

While two of the new IMAX theatres will open in Delhi, one theatre each will open in the other three cities.

INOX revealed that a standalone IMAX theatre will open in the Paras Theatre location in South Delhi. Its new IMAX theatre in Mumbai will open in Reliance Convention Centre and Retail in Bandra Kurla Complex.

The latest deal takes the total number of contracted theatres for IMAX in India to 40. Out of these 15 are in operations while the remaining 25 contracted IMAX theatres are expected to open shortly.

Commenting on the opening of the new IMAX theatres in India, Richard L. Gelfond – CEO of IMAX, said: “We are very encouraged by the rapid pace of our expansion in India, where we’ve nearly doubled our contracted network in the last year.

“We’re seeing an evolution in the world’s third-largest box office market towards more premium, event-driven cinema, and believe IMAX is ideally positioned to work together with world-class theatre chain, INOX, who shares our commitment to quality and innovation, to usher in differentiated cinema experiences across their flagship locations in India.”

With the latest agreement, INOX now has signed contract for a total of 10 IMAX theatres, out of which two are open to public while eight theatres are slated to open.

The two IMAX theatres of INOX that are in operations are in Mumbai and Bangalore, which were opened in 2017.

Alok Tandon, CEO of INOX Leisure, commenting on the opening of the new IMAX theatres in India, said: “INOX stands for the best in luxury, comfort and technology. We have always believed in giving a 7-star movie viewing experience to our patrons and there is not a better experience than IMAX.

“We receive phenomenal responses from our patrons for the IMAX screens we already have. We are delighted to strengthen this and further expand our footprint of IMAX screens with this latest deal and strongly believe that this association will only grow.”

Apart from the five IMAX theatres in India that are about to open, INOX operates 123 multiplexes and 492 screens across 61 cities.