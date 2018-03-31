Innergex’ 200MW Flat Top wind farm in Texas begins operations

Wind industry news : Innergex Renewable Energy, a Canadian renewable energy developer and its partner BlackRock Real Assets have placed the 200MW Flat Top wind farm in Texas into service.

Located near Priddy, the Flat Top wind farm is made up of hundred turbines, each of 2MW power generating capacity, that were installed by Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas.

Construction on the Flat Top wind farm began in July 2017 and was carried out by Blattner Energy.

Under an operation and maintenance contract, Vestas will be responsible for the operations of the Flat Top wind farm turbines for 10 years.

The V110 2.0 MW turbines of the Flat Top wind farm are linked to a 345 KV substation near the center of the project that distributes the wind energy over a 20km long transmission line to the Oncor-owned Corn Trail interconnection substation.

Commenting on the commissioning of the Flat Top wind farm, Michel Letellier – President and CEO of Innergex said: “Innergex is proud to continue its core mission with the commissioning of another reliable, affordable, clean and renewable energy facility that will play a part in addressing global climate change.

“The commissioning of our second wind farm in Texas is a significant milestone in our strategy as we aim to increase our presence in the United States where we intend to bring more high-quality projects online in a near future.”

Majority of the power generated by the Flat Top wind farm will be sold to Citigroup Energy under a 13-year power hedge.

While Innergex owns a stake of 51% in the Flat Top wind farm, BlackRock Real Assets owns the remainder 49%.

David Giordano – Head of BlackRock Renewable Power Americas and APAC, said: “We are very pleased to invest in the Flat Top wind farm on behalf of our clients. This transaction demonstrates BlackRock’s continued focus on renewable power investments, which currently amount to US$5 billion of equity assets under management.

“We continue to see the U.S. an attractive market for wind assets where BlackRock have invested in more than 30 wind and solar projects.”

Innergex, in fact has become a recent owner in the Texas wind farm following its $1.1 billion acquisition of Alterra Power in February as per the latest wind industry news.