IKEA OAK creek opening date : New IKEA Oak Creek store to open in mid-May

IKEA OAK creek opening date : Home furnishings retailer IKEA will open a new store in Oak Creek on 16 May, which will be the first store of the Swedish company in the US state of Wisconsin.

As per the latest updates on IKEA new store openings 2018, the IKEA Oak Creek store for the record is set to become the 48th home furnishings store in the United States for the company. Till date, customers had to visit the IKEA Bolingbrook or IKEA Schaumburg stores in Illinois or to the IKEA Bloomington home furnishings store in Minnesota.

IKEA says that customers can start queuing up at the IKEA Oak Creek store at 5:00 AM on 16 May and shortly will get to know more about the IKEA store opening and promotion programs at the company website.

Commenting on the IKEA Oak Creek store opening, Samantha Gravina – an IKEA store manager, said: “We are thrilled by the construction progress to date, and believe we can complete the remaining milestones and interior build-up by May. Besides furnishing our store, we are also focused on recruiting and training all of our coworkers joining the IKEA family.

“We look forward to introducing customers here in Wisconsin to the IKEA experience and a whole new way of shopping.”

The IKEA Oak Creek store is set to host about 10,000 exclusively designed home furnishings items to go along with three model home interiors and 50 inspirational room settings in a space of 293,000 square-foot.

Apart from the home furnishings products, the new IKEA furniture shop will also have a children’s play area and family-friendly play areas.

It will also accommodate IKEA restaurant which serves meatballs with lingonberries, traditional desserts among other Swedish specialties along with pasta, chicken fingers, soup, salad and other American dishes.

The IKEA Oak Creek store, which had seen more than 500 construction roles created, will have a workforce of around 300 coworkers. There will be more IKEA Oak Creek jobs available across the customer service, sales, goods flow, warehouse, receiving, and stock replenishment departments.