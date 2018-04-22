Hyatt Hotels opens Grand Hyatt hotel in Xi’an in China

US hospitality company Hyatt Hotels has opened a new Grand Hyatt hotel in Xi’an in the Chinese province of Shaanxi to continue its brand expansion in Northwest part of the country.

The new Grand Hyatt hotel in Xi’an is located inside the Xi’an High-Tech Industries Development Zone, which houses over 200 Fortune 500 companies, while being a part of the Maike Center, that is made up of high-end retail and offices.

Comprising 396 rooms, the new luxury hotel in Xi’an connects to an office tower through a sky bridge, 328ft above ground.

Hyatt Hotels says that standard rooms in the new Grand Hyatt hotel in Xi’an are of a minimum of 538 square feet while deluxe rooms in this new Chinese luxury hotel start from 807 square feet.

Commenting on the opening of the Grand Hyatt hotel in Xi’an, Christopher Koehler – Hyatt’s vice president of operations and managing director for China, said: “The heritage and history of Xi’an have been the backdrop for an impressive atmosphere of hospitality.

“As early as 1990, Xi’an has been of special importance for Hyatt as it was one of the first locations in which our brands entered China and where we have cultivated great talent and leaders over the years. We are grateful to Maike Group for developing such a spectacular property and are excited to support the development of the Silk Road in the process.”

As far as dining and drinking options are concerned, the Grand Hyatt hotel in Xi’an offers The Lounge, Chang’an Bridge Chinese Restaurant, Grand Café and Allegro Restaurant & Bar.

Grand Café serves local and global cuisines for breakfast, lunch and dinner and features interactive, open kitchens.

The Chang’an Bridge Chinese Restaurant offers local cuisines of Canton and Shaanxi, which has a main dining room to go along with nine dining suites that can be booked for exclusive private parties with butler service.

On the other hand, the Allegro Restaurant & Bar will open later this year, and will be an Italian restaurant during the day offering classic dishes and artisanal pizzas from the wood-fired oven to its guests. By night, the Allegro Restaurant & Bar transforms into a gastro lounge with specialty cocktails, wines and spirits, all added with live entertainment.

Another dining option is expected to come in the Grand Hyatt hotel in Xi’an in the form of Maple House, which will serve Pan-Asian and local Shaanxi BBQ specialties.

The new Chinese luxury hotel features the Grand Ballroom and the Grand Salon along with 11 meeting rooms in different sizes for business meets or social gatherings.

Grand Hyatt Xi’an has a round-the-clock fitness center having the latest cardio and strengthening equipment. Guests at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Xi’an have an indoor swimming pool option to go along with a spa which will open this summer on the sixth floor for getting traditional Chinese massages and treatments.

Sidney Hardy – general manager of Grand Hyatt hotel in Xi’an, said: “We are excited to welcome guests from all over the world to enjoy a stay beyond the ordinary at Grand Hyatt Xi’an.

“Grand Hyatt Xi’an is an iconic embodiment of the city’s transformation as well as the boldness and worldliness of the Grand Hyatt brand. We are determined to provide our guests with an extraordinary journey and create many unforgettable moments in this legendary destination.”