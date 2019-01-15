Honeywell to supply modular gas processing plant to Cogent Midstream

Honeywell’s UOP Russell business has secured a contract from Dallas-based midstream company Cogent Midstream to deliver a 200 million-cubic-foot-per-day modular gas processing plant.

Cogent Midstream will use the modular gas processing plant to manufacture valuable natural gas liquid (NGLs) from natural gas produced from various counties in the Wolfcamp Formation of the Permian Basin in Texas.

The new modular gas processing plant is expected to be completed late next year.

Honeywell will design and deliver a UOP Russell modular cryogenic plant that will be equipped with refrigeration and dehydration units.

Neil Eckersley – UOP Russell general manager at Honeywell said: “Cogent Midstream selected the UOP Russell plant because it is a proven and reliable technology and because the modular design vastly reduces the time before the plant can go into production.

“With the addition of this new plant, Cogent’s processing capacity at its Big Lake Plant will increase to 400 million cubic feet per day.”

In August 2018, Cogent Midstream embarked on the expansion of its natural gas processing capacity in the lower Midland Basin through the construction of a new refrigerated cryogenic processing plant near its existing Big Lake Plant in Reagan County in Texas.

The Big Lake II Plant will process an additional 200 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) to serve the increasing natural gas production from the Wolfcamp formation.

