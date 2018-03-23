HelloFresh acquires Colorado organic meal kit company Green Chef

Food acquisition news : Colorado-based organic meal kit company has been snapped up by global meal kit company HelloFresh for an undisclosed price in a move to give more choices in its meal plans for customers.

Courtesy of HelloFresh acquisition of Green Chef, the Germany-based meal kit delivery company will offer US customers the latter’s organic vegan and gluten-free menus, including meal plans to cover the Paleo and Keto diets.

HelloFresh claims that it has in no time gone on to be the favorite brand in the US for providing home cooks curated recipes and fresh ingredients for preparing well-balanced meals.

Founded about seven years ago in Berlin, HelloFresh has its meal kit delivery services in Germany, US, Canada, the UK, the Netherlands, Australia, Belgium, Luxembourg, Austria and Switzerland.

HelloFresh began its meal kit delivery services in the US in 2013 and now Green Chef’s organic menus will be added to its product portfolio. Green Chef is expected to utilize the global meal kit company’s scale and resources to continue to grow further to take its meal kit delivery service to more households in the US.

Commenting on HelloFresh acquisition of Green Chef, Tobias Hartmann – President of HelloFresh North America, said: “Our customers are at the center of our thinking when it comes to offering great dinner experiences. Green Chef has a groundbreaking approach to its organic menus and will be the perfect addition to HelloFresh’s meal plans.

“HelloFresh will now offer the most customized meal choices to customers and we are excited to welcome Green Chef’s talented team and production resources to HelloFresh.”

HelloFresh acquisition of Green Chef is expected to bring in synergies for operations, logistics, and also for sourcing of ingredients. Through the deal, the global meal kit company will get its first office and production facility in Colorado apart from combining Green Chef into its operations and culinary teams.

Both the meal kit companies are said to have a common vision on the key values pertaining to food quality and safety, collecting the freshest ingredients and sauces, implementing sustainable packaging and taking a data-driven approach to meet and exceed expectations of customer right through their entire experience.

Michael Joseph – CEO of Green Chef, commenting on HelloFresh acquisition of Green Chef, said: “We were the first certified organic and gluten-free meal kit company in the U.S., an important distinction to consumers who are committed to eating organically or are sensitive to gluten. With HelloFresh, we will only further amplify our mission to give consumers across the country a simple way to eat and live healthier.”

