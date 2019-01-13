Have a Heart acquires cannabis brokerage company CannaMLS

Have a Heart acquisition of CannaMLS : Have a Heart, a Washington-based cannabis retailer, has acquired CannaMLS, a cannabis brokerage company for an undisclosed price.

CannaMLS, which was founded in 2015, serves as a free resource for the cannabis industry. The cannabis brokerage company gives an online forum, where users can post or review listings and/or licenses for cultivation, processing, retail or real estate investment pertaining to cannabis.

Commenting on Have a Heart acquisition of CannaMLS, Ryan Kunkel – Have a Heart’s CEO, said: “The cannabis sector has seen incredible growth, reaching $10 billion this year in the United States alone.

“We chose CannaMLS because of their wide reach across the nation with more than 1,000 listings equaling over $1.5 billion in revenues. Their expanding agent referral network and unique agent training program differentiates them as a key player in this space, and provides Have a Heart with a strong strategic expansion advantage.”

Have a Heart, founded in 2011, owns and operates licensed cannabis retail stores in Washington, California, Hawaii, Oregon and Ohio. The cannabis retailer, which plans to expand across the US has over eighteen applications pending, including in five additional states. Also it has twenty sites under negotiation with potential merger partners across another four states.

Recently, the US cannabis retailer raised $25 million in a Series A round.

Jesse Zesbaugh – CannaMLS partner, commenting on Have a Heart acquisition of CannaMLS, said: “We’re excited about this acquisition.

“Have a Heart is a company with vision and purpose, and we look forward to being part of its bright future.”

