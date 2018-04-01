Green Mountain Coffee Roasters launches Alpine Roast Cold Brew Coffee

Keurig Green Mountain, a US specialty coffee and coffeemaker company has launched a new cold brew coffee product in its Green Mountain Coffee Roasters range in the form of Alpine Roast Cold Brew coffee.

The launch of Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Alpine Roast Cold Brew coffee marks the coffee brand’s entry into the cold brew, slow steep coffee segment.

Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Alpine Roast Cold Brew is prepared by ground Arabica coffee beans sourced from Colombia that have notes of cocoa, caramel and plum.

Keurig Green Mountain says that its new cold brew coffee can be made at home easily without using a coffee maker. It is rather made through slow extraction to create a harmonious and balanced cold brew coffee, said the specialty coffee and coffeemaker company.

Commenting on the launch of Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Alpine Roast Cold Brew, Scott Moffitt – Chief Brand and Beverage Officer at Keurig Green Mountain, said: “We’re excited to enter the popular and growing cold brew coffee segment with a product that delivers the exceptional taste you expect from one of America’s favorite brands, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters.

“Our beverage innovation pipeline is focused on new coffee formats and occasions, and we’ll continue to diversify our offering on a regular cadence with high quality, expertly sourced options for coffee lovers.”

Through the cold brew method, coffee grounds, which are soaked in cold water for more than eight hours, produce bold flavors and smooth taste while not showing any acidity or bitterness.

Keurig Green Mountain says that the Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Alpine Roast Cold Brew is ground coarsely so that there is maximum extraction during the time of steeping. The company further says that its new cold brew coffee product is packaged in a SteePack filter, a satchel that looks similar to a large tea bag and is designed particularly for the cold brew process.

To prepare this cold brew coffee, one has to add three cups of water in a pitcher and add a couple of Alpine Roast Cold Brew SteePack filters. After this, the mixture should be allowed to steep in the fridge between 8-12 hours after which the SteePack filters have to be removed while three more cups of cold water have to be added.

Priced at $8.49, each box of Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Alpine Roast Cold Brew comes with four SteePack filters. Two filters can be used for making half a dozen cups of cold brew coffee and can be kept refrigerated up to seven days, said Keurig Green Mountain.