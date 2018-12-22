EC approves Whitbread’s £3.9bn sale of coffee shop chain Costa to Coca-Cola

Whitbread, a British multinational hotel, coffee shop and restaurant company, said that the European Commission has approved its £3.9 billion sale of coffee shop chain Costa to soft drinks giant Coca-Cola.

The clearance from the European Commission was made under the EC Merger Regulation. Prior to this, in late November, China’s State Administration for Market Regulation approved Coca-Cola acquisition of Costa from Whitbread.

Whitbread expects the completion of the sale of the coffee shop chain to occur next month.

The deal between Whitbread and Coca-Cola was signed in August 2018. Coca-Cola expects the acquisition of Costa to give it a solid coffee platform in parts of Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Africa, with opportunity for additional expansion.

Established in London in 1971, Costa has nearly 4,000 retail outlets with baristas, a coffee vending operation, for-home coffee formats and Costa’s roastery. The coffee shop chain was acquired by Whitbread for £19 million in 1995 when it had just 39 coffee shops.

Currently, Costa, apart from being a popular coffee company in the UK, has grown its presences in China and other markets. The coffee shop chain has a strong footprint with Costa Express, which comprises barista-quality coffee in a variety of on-the-go locations that include cinema theaters, gas stations and travel networks.

Costa’s acquisition will expand the current coffee lineup of Coca-Cola through the addition of another coffee brand and platform, which will join the Georgia coffee brand in Japan and other coffee products in various other countries.

