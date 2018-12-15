CVRC opens new specialty veterinary hospital in Annapolis, Maryland

Chesapeake Veterinary Referral Center (CVRC), an affiliation of Maryland’s specialty veterinary practices, has opened a new specialty veterinary hospital in Annapolis, Maryland.

The new 28,000 square foot CVRC veterinary hospital in Annapolis is made up of cardiology, oncology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, surgery, radiology, neurology and rehabilitation departments.

CVRC boasts that its new Annapolis veterinary hospital features critical care ICU, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, 1.5T MRI, modern surgical suites, underwater treadmill, 16-slice CT scanner and a physical rehabilitation wing among others under one roof.

Kris Evans, DVM, DACVS, CCRT, and CVRC Administrator and Surgical Director of CVSS, commenting on the new veterinary hospital in Annapolis, said: “We are thrilled to offer these new services to our pet owners and serve the community on a grand scale.

“Our appointments are made through veterinary referrals, but we want pet owners to know they have specialty options right here, all under one roof. Through interdepartmental collaboration, we can form a complete picture of your pet’s overall health and address medical needs quickly and efficiently.”

The new CVRC veterinary hospital in Annapolis has more than 40 veterinarians and 125 employees.

CVRC has been a well-known emergency and specialty veterinary facility in the Mid-Atlantic region for more than two decades. Apart from the Annapolis location, CVRC also has veterinary hospitals in Columbia and Towson, both in Maryland.

