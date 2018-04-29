Curlkit offers Shea Moisture Red Palm Oil hair care products to subscribers

Cosmetic industry news : Curlkit has partnered with Shea Moisture to bring its new Red Palm Oil hair care product range to customers through the Curlkit’s April 2018 subscription box in the US.

According to Curlkit, Shea Moisture’s new hair care products give length and volume to healthy afros and curly-coily hair, which are more vulnerable to shrinkage. The Red Palm Oil hair care product range is made up of soothing natural essential oils and ingredients like red palm oil, cocoa butter, and flax seed to change shrinkage-prone hair into luxurious, elongated locks, said Curlkit.

Further, the hair care expert for curly hair says that the Red Palm Oil hair care product range like other Shea Moisture personal care products is free from chemicals and does not contain parabens and sulfates.

Curlkit, commenting on the Shea Moisture Red Palm Oil hair care products, stated: “Shea Moisture is known for its commitment to ethical sourcing and the Community Commerce Program which creates opportunities for social and economic empowerment of the communities that they are involved in. Their program focuses on and encourages entrepreneurship, women’s empowerment, education, and wellness.”

Curlkit said that its members will receive Red Palm Oil hair care products such as Red Palm Oil Detangling Shampoo, Red Palm Oil Leave-In Or Rinse Out Conditioner, the Red Palm Oil Reshaping Shine Butter, Red Palm Oil Styling Gelee and Red Palm Oil Curl Stretch Pudding for this month.