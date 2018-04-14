Coca-Cola launches Thums Up Charged No Sugar in India

Soft drinks industry news : Coca-Cola has launched a zero sugar variant of its recently rolled out Thums Up Charged in India, named as Thums Up Charged No Sugar.

Coca-Cola’s launch of Thums Up Charged No Sugar is part of its global strategy to provide more choices for its consumers.

It can be recalled that Thums Up Charged was launched in November 2017 in India to mark forty years celebration of Thums Up, which is easily the most popular cola beverage brand in the country. Thums Up Charged is the first ever variant of Thums Up and comes with a more stronger flavor than the original.

Thums Up Charged No Sugar is now the second variant of Thums Up, a cola soda brand that was invented in India and later on acquired by Coca-Cola.

Consumers are expected to experience the same Thums Up taste with Thums Up Charged No Sugar while ensuring that they would not be taking in a lot of sugar content.

Commenting on Thums Up Charged No Sugar launch, Ishteyaque Amjad – Vice President – Coca Cola India & South West Asia Public Affairs & Communication, said that the company is speeding up its strategic evolution to transform itself into a complete beverage company by providing innovative and localized beverage options to consumers.

Ishteyaque Amjad added: “The launch of Thums Up Charged No Sugar not only marks the expansion of our product portfolio but also demonstrates our efforts to innovate products locally that meet changing consumer tastes and preferences.

“This is a significant milestone for us in our sugar reduction strategy and I am delighted to announce that leading this journey is our very own home grown brand Thums Up.”

Thums Up Charged No Sugar now joins Coca-Cola India’s other no-sugar soft drinks -Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero and Sprite Zero.

Vijay Parasuraman – Vice President-Marketing of Coca-Cola India & South West Asia, commenting on Thums Up Charged No Sugar, said: “The no-sugar, no-calorie variant is aimed at consumers who want to balance their sugar intake and enjoy their favorite drink as well.

“Additionally, we are supporting the brand by going beyond the traditional marketing practices and directly engaging with the consumers through interactive platforms and innovative formats.”

Coca-Cola India has printed illustrations of four Marvel Avengers Super Heroes – Thor, Iron Man, Black Widow and Hulk on the rolled out cans and PET bottles of Thums Up Charged No Sugar to attract millennials and young consumers.