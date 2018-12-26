Chicken Salad Chick buys 11 Georgia restaurants from Origin Development

Restaurant acquisition news : Chicken Salad Chick, a US fast casual chicken salad restaurant chain, has acquired 11 existing restaurants in Georgia from Origin Development Group, the brand’s largest franchise owner.

Origin Development Group, which was founded by Darren DeVore and Lauren Fernandez, has presence across Atlanta, Augusta and Athens.

The duo of Darren DeVore and Lauren Fernandez originally acquired three Atlanta area restaurants in 2016 to join Chicken Salad Chick as franchise partners and gradually grew the business to 11 locations.

Origin Development Group with almost three new openings a year has rapidly penetrated the greater Atlanta area in Peachtree City, Buckhead, Vinings, Cumming and McDonough, said Chicken Salad Chick.

Lauren Fernandez – Origin Development Group President said: “When Darren and I created Origin Development Group, one of our goals was to invest as franchisees in emerging brands, but we wanted to make sure we found the perfect match.

“Chicken Salad Chick is simply unique in the fast-casual space, with its made-from-scratch fresh food and Southern-inspired menu. I am proud to have aligned with such an innovative, inspiring company and am thrilled we were able to set the brand up for continued growth and success in the Atlanta market.”

The latest acquisition from Chicken Salad Chick takes its count of company-owned restaurants to 32, and marks its continued investment in growing its footprint throughout the Southeast and beyond.

The US fast casual chicken salad restaurant chain revealed its intentions to open 40 more locations next year, which will be a combination of company and franchisee owned.

Scott Deviney – Chicken Salad Chick CEO said: “Atlanta is an important market for us, and in just two and a half years, Origin substantially increased our presence in the area, while successfully managing operations. As one of our largest franchise owners, we sincerely appreciate what Origin has done for Chicken Salad Chick and we are excited to have their restaurant teams join our company operations.”

The US fast casual chicken salad restaurant chain was established in 2008 in Auburn, Alabama. It offers Southern-style chicken salad in over dozen flavors along with fresh side salads, gourmet soups, sandwiches and desserts.

Currently, Chicken Salad Chick has 105 restaurants across 12 US states.

