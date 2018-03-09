Carrington Farms acquires organic whey protein brand tera’swhey

Food acquisition news : US organic food company Carrington Farms has acquired organic whey protein brand tera’swhey for an undisclosed price.

Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, tera’swhey was founded in 2009 and is prepared from grass fed dairy cows.

Carrington Farms says that the products of tera’swhey and its approach are very closely in line with its own real food philosophy which incorporates the ideals that the brand will only manufacture the product if they are confident enough in letting their own family consume it.

Carrington Farms acquisition of tera’swhey is expected to help the US organic food company speed up its efforts to offer protein powders that meet the varying tastes and choices of consumers.

It will also further US organic food company’s efforts to bring in innovation in the health and well-being segment within the protein powder set, while giving it even more access to supplement buying customers and channels.

Commenting on Carrington Farms acquisition of tera’swhey, David Eben – CEO of Carrington Farms, said that his company aims to offer simple, clean and real products to its consumers and bringing in tera’swhey to its parent brand portfolio is a reflection of its commitment as a top natural foods company.

David Eben adding more on Carrington Farms acquisition of tera’swhey, said: “Between the quality products and the respectable reputation the tera’swhey brand has already established, we could not be more excited to use our unique, innovative and prospective approach to really disrupt the protein powder and supplement category.

“The seamless matchup between tera’s core values with Carrington’s is one that brings great promise and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to propel tera’s forward.”