Carrefour takes majority stake in French meal kit delivery company Quitoque

Carrefour acquisition of Quitoque : Carrefour, a French hypermarket chain says that it has acquired a majority stake in French meal kit delivery company Quitoque for an undisclosed price.

Through the investment in Quitoque, is expected to grow its food e-commerce offering. Neither the percentage of the stake nor the equity investment has been disclosed by the two parties.

Carrefour also says that the investment in the French food tech company also aligns with its aim for creating an omnichannel universe of reference and in becoming a leading player in the world in the food transition for all.

Commenting on Carrefour acquisition of Quitoque majority stake, Marie Cheval – Executive Director Customers, Services and Digital Transformation at Carrefour, said: “Carrefour constantly strives to be closer to its customers and to enrich the shopping experience by offering innovative services that simplify everyday shopping.

“At the crossroads of digital and food, Quitoque will enable us to strengthen our position in the Foodtech industry in order to provide an omnichannel response to new consumer habits through the combination of proximity, convenience and quality.”

Founded in 2014, Quitoque delivers meal kits to homes through a subscription system. The French meal kit delivery company delivers varied and healthy recipes every week that can be prepared at home with locally sourced organic and seasonal products.

Last year, Quitoque, which has a workforce of 60 employees, registered three million meal kit deliveries across France.

Carrefour said that Quitoque will be continued to be managed by its co-founders who will develop the French meal kit delivery company alongside its new controlling owner.

Etienne Boix – co-founder of Quitoque, on Carrefour acquisition of Quitoque majority stake, said: “This transaction confirms the relevance of our model and will enable us to capitalize on Carrefour’s strengths to accelerate our omnichannel development”.