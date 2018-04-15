Caesars to build Harrah’s Northern California Casino in Amador County

US gaming company Caesars Entertainment has broken ground on the $168 million Harrah’s Northern California Casino near Sacramento, California.

In this connection, Caesars Entertainment has signed an agreement with the Buena Vista Gaming Authority, which will develop, own and operate the 71,000 square-foot new casino in Amador County, on the Buena Vista Tribe reservation land. Caesars Entertainment will also offer brand licensing and consulting services for the Harrah’s Northern California Casino to Buena Vista Gaming Authority.

Commenting on Harrah’s Northern California Casino, Mark Frissora – President and CEO of Caesars Entertainment, said: “This agreement with the Buena Vista Gaming Authority advances our growth strategy to expand the reach of our brands into new markets and reinforces our over 20-year history working with tribal partners.

“We expect our Harrah’s brand and Total Rewards network to increase the earnings potential of the property while generating incremental revenue for Caesars Entertainment without significant capital investment.”

The new casino in Amador County will have both gaming and dining options, and it marks Caesars Entertainment’s plan to grow its brands such as Harrah’s and others into new markets.

Caesars Entertainment revealed its intentions of making a management agreement with the Buena Vista Gaming Authority after the new casino in Amador County enters into operations. This agreement is for the US gaming company to manage, operate and maintain the Harrah’s Northern California Casino on behalf of the Buena Vista Gaming Authority and the Buena Vista Tribe.

Rhonda L. Morningstar Pope-Flores – Chairwoman of the Buena Vista Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians (Buena Vista Tribe), commenting on the new casino in Amador County, said: “We’re excited to partner with Caesars Entertainment to bring the Harrah’s brand to our gaming project.

“Harrah’s is a world-class brand that is known for offering a fun gaming atmosphere with unparalleled customer service. We’re confident that it will attract more people to our destination.”

Scheduled to open in 2019, the Harrah’s Northern California Casino in Amador County will feature 950 slots, 20 table games, a full-service restaurant along with three fast-casual dining concepts as per the latest casino industry news.