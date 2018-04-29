Business News Updates – Wall Street sees mostly higher ending

ANI has reported on that Wall Street has wrapped up the day on Saturday mostly higher. The US gross domestic product came in at 2.3% annualized pace in the first quarter, slower than in the previous quarter, but better than the anticipated growth of 2%. A different set of data revealed that wages surged at their fastest speed in 11 years.

Microsoft and Intel went up following the topping of their profit forecasts. Amazon also moved up on surprisingly good results. Sprint also went up after a report from Reuters regarding the closing of its merger with T-Mobile. In contrast, ExxonMobil slipped on missed profit while European markets went up on positive earnings.