BJ’s deploys upgraded JDA Enterprise Planning retail planning software

BJ’s Wholesale Club has deployed an upgraded version of retail planning software solution JDA Enterprise Planning from JDA Software across its retail wholesale clubs as part of the first phase of engagement in support of the supply chain strategy of the US warehouse retailer.

JDA Software said that in future phases of the partnership, a broad JDA Intelligent Fulfillment footprint including JDA Demand, JDA Fulfillment, JDA Order Optimization, and JDA Demand Classification will also be implemented.

The supply chain software provider will also help BJ’s Wholesale Club make use of end-to-end services such as JDA Consulting, JDA Education and JDA Implementation Services for a seamless deployment.

JDA Software said that it has offered services such as JDA Enterprise Planning, JDA Advanced Store Replenishment and JDA Transportation Management, to supply chain software provider for over 10 years.

Earlier this year, JDA Software provided its JDA Strategic Services and Education Services to BJ’s Wholesale Club along with the retail planning software JDA Enterprise Planning software.

The supply chain software provider claims that the solutions facilitated a smooth and quick upgrade while offering assessments and recommendations for the retailer’s business transformation strategy. Apart from that, JDA Software’s partner Tata Consultancy Services helped with technical aspects to the deployment.

BJ’s Wholesale Club will start phase two of its supply chain transformation with the JDA Intelligent Fulfillment solutions which will combine its supply chain planning and execution capabilities that will solve inventory planning, replenishment and order fulfillment challenges iteratively.

Terry Turner, president, North American retail, JDA Software, said: “The supply chain has never been more of a critical asset and competitive advantage for companies as they reinvent their strategies. We look forward to supporting BJ’s on its multi-year transformation as a hallmark retailer that exemplifies a truly strategic vision towards its next stage of retail growth.”

Recently, BJ’s Wholesale Club announced that it will open a new club in Clearwater in Florida’s Pinellas County in 2019. The new club of the American membership-only warehouse club chain will come up at 26996 US Highway 19 North and will be its third in Tampa Bay area.

