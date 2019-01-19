Ascent adds chocolate peanut butter flavor to line of clean protein products

Ascent, a sports nutrition company committed to helping athletes naturally improve their athletic performance, adds Chocolate Peanut Butter to its family of Native Fuel™ Whey and Micellar Casein protein powders starting Jan. 15, 2019.

Ascent is committed to using real food ingredients and no artificial flavors or sweeteners throughout its line of pre- and post-workout products. Ascent products are designed to support clean-eating, hard-working athletes in improving their muscle health and performance and reaching their fitness and nutritional goals.

“Ascent is dedicated to regularly providing our fans with new, fresh and unique flavors throughout our pre- and post-workout lines,” says Paul Vraciu, general manager of Ascent Protein. “The introduction of Chocolate Peanut Butter into our Native Fuel™ Whey and Micellar Casein Protein lines continues our commitment to great-tasting product that is less processed with fewer ingredients. Although there are other Chocolate Peanut Butter options on the market, Ascent’s is one of the only products that uses only real ingredients and nothing artificial.”

Ascent-powered CrossFit athlete Brent Fikowski has been refueling after workouts with Chocolate Peanut Butter Ascent Native Fuel™ Whey and Micellar Casein Protein and says, “In my experience combination flavors of whey protein can be very hit or miss, but this chocolate peanut butter is the best one I’ve tasted. It is just sweet enough without the chocolate overpowering the flavor of the peanut butter.”

Ascent Native Fuel™ Whey Protein is also available in Vanilla, Chocolate, Lemon Sorbet, Cappuccino and Unflavored varieties. Native Fuel™ Micellar Casein Protein is also available in Vanilla Bean and Chocolate flavors. The new Chocolate Peanut Butter flavor can be found at gyms across the country, and online at www.ascentprotein.com and www.amazon.com.

