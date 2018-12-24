Amazon to open first fulfillment center in Mississippi

Retail industry news : E-commerce giant Amazon has revealed its plans to open its first fulfillment center in Mississippi at Marshall County.

The Amazon fulfillment center in Marshall County is expected to generate 850 full-time jobs with the recruits to be engaged in picking, packing and shipping of household consumer goods.

Commenting on the future Amazon fulfillment center in Mississippi, John Felton -Amazon Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment, said: “We are excited to bring our first fulfillment center to Mississippi, creating 850 full-time jobs with a $15 minimum hourly wage.

“We appreciate the state and local elected leaders who have supported Amazon’s entrance into Mississippi and we look forward to providing great job opportunities and an exceptional customer experience.”

The employees at the 554,000-square-foot fulfillment center will pick, pack and ship items like lawn and garden products, toiletries among other household consumer products.

Phil Bryant – Mississippi Governor, commenting on the future Amazon fulfillment center in Mississippi, said: “I am proud to welcome Amazon as the newest member of the Mississippi business community. Amazon’s presence demonstrates to industry leaders around the globe that Mississippi has what it takes for companies like Amazon to remain competitive and efficiently reach their consumers from our attractive location in the Southeast U.S.”

Last month, Amazon announced New York City and Arlington in Virginia to be the locations for its new headquarters. The e-commerce giant will make an investment of $5 billion across the two new headquarters locations and will generate over 50,000 jobs in the process with over 25,000 employees each in New York City and Arlington.

The existing company headquarters at Seattle in Washington will be retained.

In November 2018, Amazon announced a new fulfillment center in Beaumont, California, which is expected to generate over 1,000 full-time jobs.

