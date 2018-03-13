Amazing Lash Studio opens new eyelash studio in Seattle

Amazing Lash Studio, a provider of eyelash extension services has opened its first eyelash studio in Seattle, Washington.

The Amazing Lash Studio Seattle is owned and managed by partners Yvonne & Erik Werner and Melody & Rob Conner.

Amazing Lash Studio offers its customers semi-permanent eyelash extensions at retail eyelash studios across the US in convenient locations that provide extended hours, while also housing private lash application suites.

Amazing Lash Studio says that it has a patented application process that lets their staff of licensed estheticians to finish their eyelash service much quicker than what it takes at traditional outlets.

Melody commented: “Amazing Lash Studio is the market leader in lash extensions and opening the first of many locations in Seattle is a dream come true.

“Providing a service at a fraction of the cost at a traditional day spa with the highest standard in the industry, and making clients feel and look amazing, is just a great business model.”

The new Amazing Lash Studio Seattle can be found on 900 Lenora Street in South Lake Union neighborhood in Seattle. While this is the first Amazing Lash Studio to have come up in Seattle, the eyelash studio operator plans to open new locations in Kirkland and Redmond during the course of this year.

Founded in 2010, Amazing Lash Studio boasts of 179 open eyelash studios and 331 sold across 29 states in the US. Since last January, Amazing Lash Studio had started franchising outside the US.