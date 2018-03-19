ALLETE Clean Energy to build 80MW South Peak wind farm in Montana

Wind industry news : ALLETE’s subsidiary ALLETE Clean Energy will build the 80MW South Peak wind farm near Great Falls in the US state of Montana.

The South Peak wind farm, which has been acquired from Peak Clean Energy, will supply the power it generates to NorthWestern Energy under a 15-year power purchase agreement.

ALLETE Clean Energy plans to bring the new wind farm in Montana by late 2019.

Commenting on the South Peak wind farm, Al Rudeck – President of ALLETE Clean Energy, said: “This expansion of our portfolio across the high-quality northern wind corridor demonstrates the power of our growth strategy which leverages our capabilities to build lasting partnerships that advance, construct and operate renewable facilities across North America.

“We are excited to establish a positive and lasting relationship with the state of Montana, the local community and landowners as part of the South Peak project.”

The South Peak wind farm in Montana will be made up of 30 GE wind turbines and will be constructed near the Spion Kop wind farm of NorthWestern Energy.

It will supply its wind power through a direct connection to the transmission grid of NorthWestern.

Pete McCabe – President and CEO of GE’s Onshore Wind Business, commenting on the South Peak wind farm, said: “We are delighted that ALLETE Clean Energy has selected GE’s advanced technology 2.X MW platform for this project, along with a 15-year servicing agreement.

“ALLETE shares our unwavering commitment to renewable energy, and this is another great example of how we can work together to deliver affordable, sustainable power to communities across the U.S.”

Apart from developing the South Peak wind farm with NorthWestern Energy, ALLETE Clean Energy will also build, own and operate a 106MW wind farm in in North Dakota. It is also developing the Thunder Spirit II wind farm expansion project in the state for Montana-Dakota Utilities. Construction on the two wind farms is slated to begin this year.

For more wind industry news and updates on the South Peak wind farm in Montana, keep following Business-News-Today.com.