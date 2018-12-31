2nd & Charles to open first Kentucky store in Owensboro

Retail industry news : US eclectic retailer 2nd & Charles is all set to open its first Kentucky location in the Owensboro suburb on 19 January 2019.

The new store, which is located at 2520 Calumet Trace, will have books, video, games, vinyl records, collectibles and other items.

2nd & Charles Owensboro will be open all days of the week from 8:00AM to 11:00PM.

The US eclectic retailer buys and sells new and used books, video games, game systems, vinyl records, CDs, DVDs and Blu-Ray, comic books, electronics, toys, collectibles and others.

Commenting on the new store opening of 2nd & Charles, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer Scott Kappler, said: “2nd & Charles is poised to introduce the Owensboro community to a shopping and trading experience that is far beyond that of an average bookstore.

“Our store is chock-full of one-of-a-kind offerings across nearly every genre, including pop culture, books, collectibles and electronics. Our guests always enjoy browsing the aisles and discovering treasures they didn’t know even existed!”

2nd & Charles said that as part of the new store opening in Kentucky, it will offer five lucky guests $100 gift cards while one customer will be awarded a $500 shopping spree at the specialty shop.

Customers looking to sell their own used items can check them on their arrival and redeem for cash or store credit, said 2nd & Charles. The specialty retailer provides more than 300,000 items in over three miles of stocked shelf space.

