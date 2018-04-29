150 new tech jobs at Argos as catalogue retailer pushes for digital growth

New tech jobs at Argos : British catalogue retailer Argos, a subsidiary of supermarket company Sainsbury’s, said that it will add 150 new tech jobs to support its growing digital business with an aim to further improve the shopping experience of its customers.

The new 150 roles will be for technology and digital specialists in permanent positions at Origin – Argos technology hub located in Victoria, London or at the UK catalogue retailer’s head office in Milton Keynes.

Argos says that the new retail tech jobs range from graduate to principal level. The new jobs at Argos will have positions for software development engineers, machine learning engineers, Big Data engineers, software engineering managers and product managers.

The British catalogue retailer said that the new joinees will get the scope to work with a variety of emerging technologies such as Java 8, Hadoop, Kotlin, Spark, Python, React and Kafka.

Argos said that it develops its own technology, instead of buying it. It further said that in a fast varying consumer environment, this helps it to create innovative solutions like nationwide same-day fast track delivery and fast track store collection at 850 and more stores, to cater to customers quickly and conveniently.

Agos also said that by developing its own technology, the company will have dedicated software engineers to work on new projects and innovations for the future.

Commenting on the new retail tech jobs at Argos, John Rogers – CEO of Argos, said: “It’s great to see a British business like Argos leading in tech. Around 60 per cent of our business today starts online and over 70 per cent of those sales are on mobile devices. This investment in our people will ensure we remain at the forefront of retail technology.

“Creating 150 new permanent tech roles demonstrates the importance we place on growing and nurturing our own tech talent, ensuring Argos is a fantastic place to shop for our customers. We’re excited by what our teams are achieving so far and we’re looking for more people who not only want to build today’s tech, but also to think big and create new experiences and functionality that our customers don’t even know they want yet.”

Argos has so far employed nearly 300 technology specialists in its IT, engineering and digital product divisions ever since the opening of its London technology hub in 2014.

The British catalogue retailer had come under the fold of Sainsbury’s following the British supermarket company’s £1.4 billion takeover of Home Retail Group in September 2016.

To apply for the new retail tech jobs at Argos, interested candidates can apply online at the Careers page on the Argos at http://argos.careers/.